– The WWE Holiday Tour continues tonight with a return to the legendary Madison Square Garden. CM Punk returns to the ring tonight and will be wrestling in the WWE for the first time in nearly 10 years against Dominik Mysterio. Here’s the advertised lineup for tonight:

* WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Seth Rollins (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

* Bull Rope Match: Cody Rhodes vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

* CM Punk vs. Dominik Mysterio

* Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match: Sami Zayn & Jey Uso vs. Finn Balor & Damian Priest (c)

* Also set to appear: Rhea Ripley, Becky Lynch, Kofi Kingston, Ricochet, Omos, and more.