Tony Chimel Was In Attendance For AEW Dynamite Last Night

March 10, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Tony Chimel Image Credit: WWE

In a post on Twitter, AEW doctor Michael Sampson revealed that Tony Chimel was in attendance for last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

He wrote: “You never know who is going to show up #AEWDyanmite So good to catch up with @TheTonyChimel He’s a good friend, suuuuper announcer, ride partner in a previous life, and most importantly…the patient. He’s a fan of the ‘ish’ btw. @AEW @AEWonTV #aewDOctor

Chimel replied: “Nice to see all of you as well !!!! The ish ???? Meh

Chimel also recently had his first-ever signing event at The Big Event in Queens this past Saturday.

