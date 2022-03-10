Tony Chimel Was In Attendance For AEW Dynamite Last Night

In a post on Twitter, AEW doctor Michael Sampson revealed that Tony Chimel was in attendance for last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

He wrote: “You never know who is going to show up #AEWDyanmite So good to catch up with @TheTonyChimel He’s a good friend, suuuuper announcer, ride partner in a previous life, and most importantly…the patient. He’s a fan of the ‘ish’ btw. @AEW @AEWonTV #aewDOctor”

Chimel replied: “Nice to see all of you as well !!!! The ish ???? Meh”

Chimel also recently had his first-ever signing event at The Big Event in Queens this past Saturday.

Had a great time in NY today. Thanks to all the fans that got a autograph photo, picture, or got announced as a suuuper star. It was my pleasure. — Tony Chimel (@TheTonyChimel) March 5, 2022

Nice to see @RealJeffJarrett and many others yesterday at the bigeventny. Great time pic.twitter.com/OU2eRgpLpN — Tony Chimel (@TheTonyChimel) March 6, 2022

For those that got my autograph yesterday, thank you. It should have 83/38 on the pic. These numbers are significant because, 83 was the year I started with wwe and 38 is the number of years I was with wwe! — Tony Chimel (@TheTonyChimel) March 6, 2022

