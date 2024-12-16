Tony D’Angelo Joins Cast Of Wild Cards

Deadline reported today that WWE NXT’s Tony D’Angelo has been cast in Season 2 of Wild Cards as a guest star.

The plot notes, “The comedic crime solving drama follows down-on-his luck cop Cole Ellis and con-woman Max Mitchell, who join forces to solve crimes and learn about what it means to trust someone along the way.”

D’Angelo will play ‘Jaws’, a formidable and commanding criminal mastermind. It premires on Jan. 8th 2025 on CBC and Feb. 5th 2025 on The CW.