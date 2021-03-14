wrestling / News

Tony Hawk Skateboards While Wearing AEW TNT Title

March 13, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Tony Hawk AEW Dynamite

Darby Allin posted a video to Twitter which shows Tony Hawk skateboarding while wearing Darby’s AEW TNT championship. He declared Hawk the new champion.

Hawk replied on Twitter: “My tenure as wrestling champ was brief but worth it.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Darby Allin, Tony Hawk, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading