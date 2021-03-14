wrestling / News
Tony Hawk Skateboards While Wearing AEW TNT Title
March 13, 2021 | Posted by
Darby Allin posted a video to Twitter which shows Tony Hawk skateboarding while wearing Darby’s AEW TNT championship. He declared Hawk the new champion.
Hawk replied on Twitter: “My tenure as wrestling champ was brief but worth it.”
The new TNT champion @tonyhawk pic.twitter.com/OtbEGHeCHl
— DARBY ALLIN (@DarbyAllin) March 14, 2021
My tenure as wrestling champ was brief but worth it https://t.co/JmktbhuWK3
— Tony Hawk (@tonyhawk) March 14, 2021
