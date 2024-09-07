Tony Khan Addresses Sting’s Current Role in AEW

– Ahead of AEW All Out, company president and CEO Tony Khan spoke about the current role of wrestling icon Sting during a media call for the event. The WWE Hall of Famer and former AEW World Tag Team Champion recently made his AEW TV return last month. Below are some highlights of Khan’s comments on Sting (via WrestlingInc.com):

Tony Khan on Sting: “Sting is with AEW, and he’s retired from wrestling. He’s not going to have any more matches after the great send-off at Revolution, Sting has retired undefeated in AEW as a world champion, and I think Sting had this incredible send-off from wrestling.”

On Sting still being a part of the AEW family: “But he’s still very much a huge part of the AEW family. Sting and Darby Allin have formed a friendship that extends to real life, and Sting is a close friend of mine as well, and I’m very blessed to have Sting as part of the AEW family.”

The former AEW Tag Team Champion recently made his AEW TV return last month at All In London at Wembley Stadium. He came out to assist Darby Allin, saving his friend from being set on fire by The Elite. He laid out The Young Bucks and saved Allin from a coffin.