Jack Perry Wins Coffin Match at AEW All In: London, Sting Returns to Save Darby Allin
– Darby Allin could not make Jack Perry his “scapegoat” at AEW All In: London. Allin came up short in the Coffin Match against the TNT Champion at today’s event at Wembley Stadium in London. Perry tied up Allin during the match, enabling him to beat Allin and retain the TNT Title.
Allin still received help from an old ally. After the match, The Young Bucks and Jack Perry attempted to set Allin on fire in the coffin. His efforts were interrupted by none other than the man called Sting. Sting returned to AEW, making a surprise appearance to save his former tag team partner. Sting came out and cleaned house with his trademark baseball bat, hitting The Young Bucks with a Double Scorpion Death Drop. He later safely pulled Darby Allin out of the coffin.
Sting previously retired from active in-ring competition after winning his last match earlier this year. During the match, he teamed with Allin to beat The Young Bucks and retain the AEW Tag Team Titles at AEW Revolution.
You can view some clips and images from the match below. AEW All In: London at Wembley Stadium is still ongoing. You can check out 411’s live coverage RIGHT HERE.
