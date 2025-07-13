wrestling / News
Tony Khan Says AEW All In: Texas Was Their Most Successful Show In The United States
During today’s post-show media scrum (via Fightful), AEW President Tony Khan announced that All In: Texas was the company’s most successful event ever in the United States.
He noted that the attendance was “close to 30,000” after walk-up sales. While he didn’t give exact numbers for attendance, the live gate or the buyrate, he did offer some hints.
He said: “Our most lucrative, the most fans we’ve ever had in America, our biggest gate.”
He added that the early PPV numbers are the biggest they’ve ever had for a PPV event.
In the media tour leading up to the show, he said the gate had already crossed $2.5 million and he expected it to get to $3 million.
The company’s largest gate ever still belongs to All In 2023 at Wembley Stadium in London. The attendance was 72,265 with a gate of $10 million. The buyrate was said to be between 175,000 and 200,000.
