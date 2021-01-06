Tony Khan and Tony Schiavone Appear in Latest AEW Ad on Impact (Vieo)

Tony Khan and Tony Schiavone were back supporting Impact Wrestling by buying a new AEW ad on this week’s show. Khan and Schiavone appeared in Happy New Year’s gear to mock Impact and hype tomorrow’s Dynamite card.

Khan hyped up Ray Fenix ahead of his match with Kenny Omega on Wednesday’s show, and talked trash about how Callis said he was partially responsible for the creation of AEW while hyping up Omega and calling Callis a parasite. Khan called himself a patron of wrestling and said he’ll buy another ad next week using the $100 from his grandmother’s Christmas Card. You can see the clip below: