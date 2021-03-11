Tony Khan Announces Lineup for AEW Dark: Elevation Premiere, Riho vs. Maki Itoh to Headline

– AEW President Tony Khan has announced the updated lineup for the official premiere of AEW Dark: Elevation, which is scheduled for Monday, March 15. The show will be streaming at 7:00 pm EST on AEW’s official YouTube channel.

Monday’s show will be headlined by former AEW Women’s World champion Riho vs. Maki Itoh. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Riho vs. Maki Itoh

* Dante Martin vs. Max Caster

* Tay Conti vs. Ashley Vox

* Brandon Cutler vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

* Jungle Boy vs. Danny Limelight