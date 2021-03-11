wrestling / News
Tony Khan Announces Lineup for AEW Dark: Elevation Premiere, Riho vs. Maki Itoh to Headline
– AEW President Tony Khan has announced the updated lineup for the official premiere of AEW Dark: Elevation, which is scheduled for Monday, March 15. The show will be streaming at 7:00 pm EST on AEW’s official YouTube channel.
Monday’s show will be headlined by former AEW Women’s World champion Riho vs. Maki Itoh. Here’s the updated lineup:
* Riho vs. Maki Itoh
* Dante Martin vs. Max Caster
* Tay Conti vs. Ashley Vox
* Brandon Cutler vs. Powerhouse Hobbs
* Jungle Boy vs. Danny Limelight
In addition to the huge main event @Riho_gtmv v. @maki_itoh for the debut of Dark: Elevation, the card includes great matchups like Jungle Boy v. Danny Limelight, Dante Martin v. Max @CasterShow, @TayConti_ v. @ashley__vox, Brandon Cutler v. Powerhouse Hobbs, + much more action!
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) March 11, 2021
