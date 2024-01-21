Tony Khan Announces Return of AEW Rankings System

A staple of the early days of AEW is making its return, as CEO Tony Khan announced that the rankings system will return. In the first three years of the company, the rankings were updated every week. Contendership matches and championship matches were often determined by who was in the top of the rankings. However, AEW moved away from the system in 2022.

Khan wrote: “The Rankings are coming back to AEW going forward, starting this month! @AEW is having a very exciting January, and this is only the beginning of an amazing 2024 for AEW and our fans. Thank you all watching Saturday Night #AEWCollision right now on @TNTdrama!”