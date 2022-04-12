Tony Khan Lists Two Massive Combat Sports Stars He’d Like To See In AEW

AEW President Tony Khan has two big combat sports names he wouldn’t mind pursuing. Few can deny the crossover appeal between combat sports and wrestling. Khan is aware of this and he told ESPN’s Marc Raimondi that Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather would be at the top of his list.

On the potential of Paige VanZant: “Well, she’s training as a pro wrestler but she’s very well versed in fighting and mixed martial arts and grappling,” Khan said. “She is a natural when it comes to the charisma and the way she carries herself like a star both on television and to the live fans. She has such a great presence. She’s developing her wrestling skills. With her potential and her presence, I think there’s a real chance she could be a force to be reckoned with in pro wrestling.”

On which other combat sports stars he’d like to bring to AEW: “I’m thinking Conor McGregor or Floyd Mayweather, probably, are the two biggest draws, I think,” Khan said. “I don’t know for sure. I’d probably say one of those two. They’re both huge stars.”

On the fluidity with AEW & ROH rosters: “I think people can look at it a little differently after we had the success with Ring of Honor’s Supercard (of Honor) because I think we’ve taken some people that have been important in AEW and presented them again now in a new light in Ring of Honor,” Khan explained. “For example, Tully Blanchard and Brian Cage together in Ring of Honor, and Tully Blanchard starting Tully Blanchard Enterprises with Cage and a new tag team, Kaun and Toa Liona.

“I think that’s a great example of how potentially there could be fluidity between the roster of AEW and Ring of Honor, which would be great for both companies.”