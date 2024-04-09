Tony Khan Confirms AEW Will Present Real All In Footage on Dynamite, Explains His Decision

As previously reported, AEW is advertising that The Young Bucks will present backstage footage from last year’s All In and will discuss it for the first time ever. It was later reported that the footage in question will be the incident between Jack Perry and CM Punk, which resulted in Perry’s suspension and Punk’s firing. In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Tony Khan confirmed that the footage is real and went into why he has decided to air it. It should be noted that Khan does not confirm the specific content of the footage, he simply says that it’s real. While reports have suggested it is related to Punk and Perry, AEW has specifically not mentioned either one in its promotion. Here are highlights:

On airing All In footage on Dynamite: “AEW has a great track record on delivering what we advertise, and it is real footage. The Young Bucks will show backstage footage from All In, the most important event in AEW history–the world record-holder for the most tickets ever sold for any wrestling record, over 81,035 total–and it was an important night backstage, as well. The decision is based on putting on the best show for AEW, as well as driving interest for Dynamite and our Dynasty pay-per-view on April 21. This is real-life footage that affected many people, and it will air for the first time on TBS during Dynamite.”

On why the Bucks are showing the footage: “The Young Bucks are wrestling for the world tag team championship at AEW Dynasty against longtime rivals FTR. Their rivalry is one of the most significant ever in AEW, and there is a good reason why the Young Bucks are showing this video. It’s important that the Young Bucks explain the reason why this is relevant going into Dynasty. It should be another must-see part of a great show on Dynamite.”