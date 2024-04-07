wrestling / News
AEW To Air Unseen Footage Of CM Punk-Jack Perry Incident On Dynamite
AEW has announced that The Young Bucks (Matthew Jackson & Nicholas Jackson) will be showing exclusive backstage footage from AEW All In and discussing it for the first time on Dynamite this coming Wednesday
This is connected to the incident involving CM Punk and Jack Perry at AEW All In last August. As a result of the incident, Perry was suspended and Punk was released. The altercation between Punk and Perry occurred after Punk advised Perry against using real glass for a segment on TV.
During his match at All In, Perry made a reference to glass on the camera, saying, “Real glass, cry me a river,” after doing a spot on the windshield of a car, which led to the physical altercation. Punk talked about the incident while appearing on The MMA Hour this week.
Fightful Select, Dave Meltzer, and Bryan Alvarez have all reported that AEW will indeed be showing the footage of the incident. Fightful noted those in the company said that AEW wouldn’t falsely promote something like that.
Alvarez and Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio today with it being said that AEW President Tony Khan was upset with Punk’s interview and had been wanting to air it for a while.
More Trending Stories
- Rhea Ripley On If The Four Horsewomen Era Is Over, Being Given Creative Freedom, More
- The Rock and Roman Reigns Win Main Event of WWE Wrestlemania Night One, Stipulation Set For Tomorrow Night
- Triple H Says He Anticipated Fan Backlash To The Rock Originally Getting Wrestlemania 40 Main Event
- Update on More Names in Attendance at WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2024 Induction Ceremony