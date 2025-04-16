– As noted, AEW Dynamite surpasses WCW Monday Nitro with tonight’s Spring Breakthru episode. AEW Dynamite is now the longest-running primetime wrestling show in TBS/TNT history. AEW President and CEO Tony Khan also spoke to The Hollywood Reporter’s Tony Maglio on the milestone and the future of AEW.

Speaking on AEW reaching 289 episodes, Khan commented, “It’s amazing to me. It is the manifestation of a lifelong pro-wrestling fanatic who not only consumed WCW from age 8 but preferred it to the mighty WWF/E for the bulk of the [next] decade.”

Khan also spoke on AEW’s broadcast partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery, and WBD’s Max app, which started simulcasting Dynamite and AEW Collision earlier this year. Khan said on the Max simulcasts, “The technology has been great. The Max stream looks great.”

When WBD announced its expansion of the media rights deal with AEW late last year, it also announced that Max would be the new home of AEW pay-per-view events, with the shows being available on Max at a discounted rate. However, AEW and WBD have not yet announced when the rollout of PPV events on Max will take place.

Currently, AEW holds nine pay-per-view events per year. However, THR reports that Khan potentially sees the number potentially moving up to 10. However, for now, Tony Khan reportedly views nine AEW PPV events as “a great number.” AEW has not yet announced plans for a 10th pay-per-view event or when PPVs will be on Max.

Tonight’s 189th episode of AEW Dynamite: Spring Breakthru is being held at MGM Music Hall at Fenway in Boston. The show will air live on TBS starting at 8:00 pm EST and will be simulcast on Max.