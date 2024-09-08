Tony Khan Discusses AEW TV Rights Deal, Asked About AEW Shockwave

Tony Khan spoke after AEW All Out during the post-show media scrum. He discussed various topics, including providing updates on the AEW TV rights negotiations as well as the recent copyright request for AEW Shockwave. Khan noted during the conference that he’d give a 90% chance on AEW announcing their new TV deal within the next month. Highlights of his comments are below.

On the AEW TV rights negotiations (question asked by Wrestling Observer): “We’re still in very, very close and exciting negotiations with Warner Bros. Discovery. It’s been going on throughout the summer that we’ve been having these conversations, and it’s a very detailed package that we’re having discussions about. AEW has grown so much. Coming up October 2nd in Pittsburgh, we’ll celebrate five years of AEW Dynamite, fifth year anniversary. We started with two hours and we did All Out here five years ago and we were just getting ready to launch that two hours of weekly TV and now we do five hours of weekly TV and the company has grown and expanded so much.”

“I think it’s safe to say, I believe AEW is here to stay on TNT and TBS, and I think that’s true for a very long time, and I believe it. I have not put pen to paper, I’m still working on things, it’s an exciting time without getting too specific, while giving everybody that anticipation of things to come, there are really exciting things to come and I’m very grateful to have the support of Warner Bros. Discovery, TNT, and TBS.”

On the copyright for AEW Shockwave and what that might be (question asked by Wrestling Observer): “I think it would be safe to say that AEW is set to create a shockwave throughout all professional wrestling, and I think people tonight will be talking about what they saw at AEW All Out which was a huge business success for us, did really well here at the NOW Arena, big sell out show, and also really well on PPV and I think creates a lot of anticipation for what’s going to happen Wednesday night on Dynamite on TBS, and we’ll continue to send that shockwave through the world of pro-wrestling.”

