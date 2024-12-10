– During a recent interview with Mr. Wright Way, AEW President and CEO Tony Khan discussed the future of AEW gaming after Fight Forever. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

“It was a great experience for us and now it’s going to be something for AEW, as a multi-media conglomerate and world-wide corporation, definitely, it was a great first entry with AEW Fight Forever and people can still play Fight Forever all over the world. Eventually, absolutely, we’ll keep putting AEW games into the world. Right now, we’re fully supporting that and I’m excited about Fight Forever. There are still more wrestlers and exciting things happening with the game. There are a lot of opportunities in the world of gaming.”