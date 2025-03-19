In an interview with the Battleground podcast (via Fightful), AEW President Tony Khan spoke about a possible return for Kamille, hinting that she will target someone when she gets back. Kamille has been out of action since November, when she was attacked backstage on an episode of Rampage.

He said: “That’s a great question. We don’t know who attacked Kamille, and the last time we saw her, she was attacked. We know she had a breakup with Mercedes Mone in their business relationship. Mercedes is flourishing since then. She’s done really well on her own. But Kamille, we haven’t seen her since she was attacked, and we’re not sure what that was and what that was about. I do think that’s an interesting thought for sure, and it’s something to keep an eye on, but that would be a great matchup. When Kamille does return to get payback for that attack, it’ll be interesting to see who she goes after and what that was.”