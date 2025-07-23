Tony Khan Thinks Jon Moxley & Hangman Page Topped Themselves At AEW All In: Texas

Tony Khan believes that Jon Moxley and Hangman Page’s match at AEW All In: Texas surpassed their first Texas Deathmatch at Revolution 2023. Khan appeared on 103.5 KISS FM for a recent interview, and during the conversation he shared his thoughts on the All In: Texas main event.

“It was one of my favorite matches of all time,” Khan began (h/t to Wrestling Inc). “Hangman versus Moxley, Texas Deathmatch in Texas. They had a classic, one of the great Texas Deathmatches, was in California at Revolution 2023. This was the rematch, the sequel, even better than the original.”

He continued, “What a fantastic, fantastic match. And what a fantastic rivalry. Jon Moxley versus Hangman Page. And such a great culmination of so many attempts of all the great fan favorites that have tried to take the championship from Jon Moxley and get it out of the briefcase, and Hangman Page is the man who stands tall at the top of AEW.”

Page defeated Moxley to reclaim the AEW World Championship, a redemption arc that also ended Moxley’s stranglehold on the the title that ran 273 days.