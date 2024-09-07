– During this week’s AEW All Out 2024 media call, AEW President and CEO Tony Khan addressed the status of injured Aussie Open wrestler, Mark Davis, along with the progress of Davis’ tag team partner, Kyle Fletcher, as a singles talent. Khan said on Davis and Fletcher (via WrestlingInc.com), “We get regular updates, and he’s had surgery, he’s in recovery, and we can’t wait to have Mark Davis back in AEW. I think Aussie Open has been a great team … but Kyle Fletcher has taken a great journey here in this company, and in particular lately has been on this amazing run.”

During last Wednesday’s edition of AEW Dynamite, Fletcher lost a Continental Title challenge against reigning champion Kazuchika Okada.