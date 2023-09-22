Tony Khan Hypes Mike Santana’s AEW Return

In a recent interview with Superstar Crossover, Tony Khan shared his thoughts on Mike Satana re-joining AEW (via Fightful). Santana recovered from a 2022 knee injury and is scheduled to be back in AEW for a singles match at tonight’s Rampage. Khan left the question open-ended as to whether Santana will remain in singles action or resume tag team work with his former partner Ortiz. You can find a highlight from Khan and listen to the full podcast below.

On his anticipation of having Santana back in AEW: “Well, Mike Santana is a great wrestler. I really like Mike Santana. I think it’s definitely something, that he’s back in AEW, that we’re all excited about. I really am interested to see where he goes as a single now, if he’s going to be an individual and not part of this great tag team we’ve seen for such a long time, Santana and Ortiz. I think I’m interested to know where they each go as individuals. Certainly, it’s been a great situation as a tag team, but if it’s not sustainable, they’re two great pro wrestlers. So it’s something to keep an eye on for sure.”