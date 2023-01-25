Tony Khan Comments on Britt Baker’s Injury, Says Match Will Happen When She’s Cleared

Tony Khan has addressed the news that Britt Baker is injured and will not compete on tonight’s AEW Dynamite as planned. It was announced this morning that the Baker vs. Ruby Soho vs. Toni Storm match was changed to just Soho vs. Storm due to Baker being hurt and not being cleared. Khan commented on the matter on Busted Open Radio on Wednesday, confirming that Baker is out and that Soho and Storm will face off.

“Tony Schiavone put the news out this morning and then we tweeted about it, but Dr. Britt Baker is injured,” Khan said (per Wrestling Inc). “The doctor would not clear her to wrestle tonight, so we can’t do the three-way, but there was an altercation last week between Toni Storm and Ruby Soho. They still want to go one-on-one. I think that’s a great match — Toni Storm vs. Ruby Soho tonight,”

He added that the match will happen later, noting, “When Britt Baker is cleared, I’m very excited to have the three-way match also.”

It is not currently known what the nature or severity of Baker’s injury is.