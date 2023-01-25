Britt Baker Injured, Match Changed For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite

AEW has announced that Britt Baker has suffered an injury and will not compete at tonight’s AEW Dynamite. The scheduled triple threat match with her, Ruby Soho and Toni Storm is now a singles match between Storm and Soho.

Due to injury, Dr. @RealBrittBaker D.M.D. will not be able to compete in the scheduled 3-Way Match on #AEWDynamite.

Following their postmatch encounter last Wednesday on Dynamite, it will now be @realrubysoho fighting #ToniStorm one-on-one LIVE on

TBS at 8pm ET/7pm CT, TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/VJK67nIPnG

— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 25, 2023