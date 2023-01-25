wrestling / News

Britt Baker Injured, Match Changed For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite

January 25, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Dynamite Image Credit: AEW

AEW has announced that Britt Baker has suffered an injury and will not compete at tonight’s AEW Dynamite. The scheduled triple threat match with her, Ruby Soho and Toni Storm is now a singles match between Storm and Soho.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Dynamite, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading