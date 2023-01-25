wrestling / News
Britt Baker Injured, Match Changed For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite
January 25, 2023 | Posted by
AEW has announced that Britt Baker has suffered an injury and will not compete at tonight’s AEW Dynamite. The scheduled triple threat match with her, Ruby Soho and Toni Storm is now a singles match between Storm and Soho.
Due to injury, Dr. @RealBrittBaker D.M.D. will not be able to compete in the scheduled 3-Way Match on #AEWDynamite.
Following their postmatch encounter last Wednesday on Dynamite, it will now be @realrubysoho fighting #ToniStorm one-on-one LIVE on
TBS at 8pm ET/7pm CT, TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/VJK67nIPnG
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 25, 2023
More Trending Stories
- The Undertaker Reportedly Big Supporter of Bray Wyatt, Told Vince McMahon to ‘Take Care Of’ Wyatt After WM 31
- Booker T Shares His WWE Royal Rumble Predictions on The Rock, Sami Zayn
- Nick Khan Explains Why Vince McMahon Wants to Sell WWE Now, What Options Are On the Table
- Details On Why Cage Match On WWE Raw XXX Was Cut Short, Original Plan