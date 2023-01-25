wrestling / News
Tony Khan on Saraya and Toni Storm Turning Heel, Fans Embracing Jamie Hayter
– AEW President & CEO Tony Khan spoke to Busted Open Radio ahead of tonight’s AEW Dynamite and discussed the storyline with Saraya and Toni Storm turning heel. He stated the following (via WrestlingInc.com):
“I do think it felt like people were going to gravitate toward the homegrown wrestlers. I think with Toni Storm and Saraya, you know, with Saraya’s early comments, the AEW fans felt like, ‘Okay, this is somebody that hasn’t been in AEW and you know, doesn’t know the experiences as well,’ and you saw the fans kind of have a positive opinion about Britt. Also, the fans really took to Jamie Hayter and had a positive opinion on her. So, I expected this and then when you saw how Saraya and Toni Storm have talked about the homegrown wrestlers in recent weeks, even with Shida in the room to her face basically when they turned, turned their back on her — not super respectful to the people who helped build AEW.”
Toni Storm will face Ruby Soho on tonight’s AEW Dynamite.
