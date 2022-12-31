Tony Khan on When Paige VanZant Might Return to AEW

– During a recent interview with Fightful’s Grapsody podcast, AEW CEO & President Tony Khan discussed Paige VanZant, who hasn’t competed in AEW since AEW Double or Nothing in May.

Tony Khan on the future of VanZant in AEW: “I would like that. Paige VanZant makes a lot of money. Very talented and commands a big dollar figure, but I’m very interested in that. Paige VanZant, I would like at some point to come back, I really like Paige VanZant, she’s awesome. I love Dan Lambert. It wasn’t a one-off, I’m open to doing more stuff with Paige VanZant.”

On if he’s open to her returning to : “At some point, I would definitely be open to (a return), down the road. She’s tough as hell, we would love to have her back, she has a great attitude. She did great in the match and with the right fight and right opponent, I would love for Paige VanZant to fight again in AEW.”

As noted, VanZant revealed on social media that she’s currently dealing with a foot injury.