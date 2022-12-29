wrestling / News
Paige VanZant Says She’s Dealing With a Foot Injury
December 28, 2022 | Posted by
Paige VanZant is out of action with an injury, as she revealed on social media. VanZant, who is signed to AEW but hasn’t competed since Double or Nothing, took to her Instagram account to note that she has three broken bones in her foot.
There’s no word on when she might return to action. On behalf of 411, our best wishes to VanZant for a quick and full recovery.
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff Isn’t Sure Why His Relationship With Ric Flair Broke Down
- Kevin Owens on the Energy With The Bloodline Feud, Sami Zayn Getting Over in the Feud
- Dax Harwood On His Heat With Road Dogg, How Road Dogg Buried Him To Front Office
- Vince McMahon Was Reportedly Very Opposed to No-Cut Clauses In WWE Contracts