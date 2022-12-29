wrestling / News

Paige VanZant Says She’s Dealing With a Foot Injury

December 28, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite Paige VanZant Image Credit: AEW

Paige VanZant is out of action with an injury, as she revealed on social media. VanZant, who is signed to AEW but hasn’t competed since Double or Nothing, took to her Instagram account to note that she has three broken bones in her foot.

There’s no word on when she might return to action. On behalf of 411, our best wishes to VanZant for a quick and full recovery.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW, Paige VanZant, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading