Tony Khan Reportedly Shot Down Idea To Break Up The Inner Circle In The Past
February 3, 2022
Chris Jericho has been having issues with other members of the Inner Circle on AEW TV as of late, particularly Santana and Ortiz. This is leading to a segment next week in which the entire stable will have a ‘team meeting’.
During the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that Chris Jericho has had the idea to split up the Inner Circle in the past but AEW President Tony Khan turned it down. Khan’s idea was that the group doesn’t have to continue to keep doing angles together, but could stay affiliated.
