Tony Khan On Triple H’s Comments On Best Female Wrestlers Wanting To Work For WWE: ‘That’s Not True’

As previously reported, Triple H praised WWE’s female roster on yesterday’s NXT TakeOver: In Your House conference call, going as far as to share his opinion that “the best female performers in the world are in WWE and if they are not, they want to be.” In his most recent appearance on Busted Open Radio, AEW president Tony Khan responded to Triple H’s statement.

When asked about what Triple H’s comments, Khan noted that each company is building its own roster, and that what Triple H said about everyone wanting to work in WWE is simply not true (via Wrestling Inc.):

“Everybody is building their own roster. They’re going to have good feelings about the people they work with. I don’t think there’s anything wrong with saying you think you have the best show or the best company. I think where people got offended yesterday is when he said ‘everybody wants to work there.’ That was like, people are confusing the two things. If you want to say like ‘hey, I think my show is the best. I think my product is the best’, there’s nothing wrong with that. Like you should feel that way. That’s good. But when you say it like ‘anybody of any value wants to work here’, that’s not true. It’s crazy. There’s plenty of people who work in AEW that have no interest in working there. And I think the champion made it pretty clear yesterday, with what she tweeted.”

Thunder Rosa was among those who responded to Triple H’s remarks, stating that there are talented female competitors throughout the world and not just in WWE.