Tony Khan On ROH Supercard Of Honor Running Against AEW Rampage, His Plans For Both Shows

During his weekly appearance on Busted Open Radio, AEW president Tony Khan shared more details on ROH Supercard of Honor and the scheduling conflict with the show running against AEW Rampage on April 1. Here’s what Khan had to say (via Fightful):

Tony Khan on ROH Supercard of Honor running against AEW Rampage on April 1: “It wouldn’t have been my first choice for the scheduling, necessarily. In two weeks, it will be a crowded Friday of wrestling. I had not scheduled this pay-per-view, Ring of Honor Supercard, but I really think it’s important for me, because they sold tickets and made a commitment to the fans, to still do the show. I see it as a transitional show in many ways and I’m really excited about. It’s the first show under new management and a transition show for…I will relaunch what I hope to be a really great new Ring of Honor television product, a weekly series, wherever it does air or stream. This is a great opportunity to put our own stamp on it but also pay respect to the great Ring of Honor traditions and history with some of the top stars from recent Ring of Honor and great wrestlers who have been in Ring of Honor historically. Am I going to be able to take everyone from AEW and bring them there? No, but I think there is a cool way to use some of the great wrestlers in AEW who will be available and make this a great show.”

On the unique scheduling circumstances: “It’s a unique circumstance because there is other stuff on TV that night, including AEW Rampage. It’s going to be unusual because I’m effectively in two places at once. It’s going to be a bizarre and hopefully memorable night in wrestling. I would never compete with my own show. It’s going to be a very different night because we’re making a one time only exception. I’m grateful to the great partnership we have with WarnerMedia. They’ve been cool and were open to me doing this, understanding it’s a great opportunity for AEW and potentially WarnerMedia in the future too, I hope, with the possibilities of the Ring of Honor streaming library with historic content and with future content. That I was able to get their permission to do this show, even though Ring of Honor, prior management, scheduled it to opposed Rampage. I am going to announce more for the card. I’ll make it the best card I can for Ring of Honor while still respecting AEW and our agreements with WarnerMedia.”