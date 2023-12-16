– As noted, The Von Erichs (Ross and Marshall Von Erich) appeared both on last night’s AEW Rampage (via tape delay) and ROH Final Battle live on the Zero Hour pre-show portion of the pay-per-view event in Garland, Texas. During the post-show media scrum following Final Battle, AEW CEO and ROH Owner Tony Khan discussed bringing in The Von Erichs for the shows and if he will use them again. Below are some highlights from the scrum (via Fightful):

Tony Khan on bringing in The Von Erichs for this week’s shows: “I was really interested in the Von Erichs and using them. I think they had a representative months ago reach out to Sonjay, and Sonjay called me and said, ‘Would you have interest in the Von Erichs in Dallas?’ I said, ‘Yes, absolutely.’ I think the timing with Iron Claw would work out well for everybody and it would make sense. We have a presence in that movie, MJF is an executive producer, MJF and Ryan Nemeth are in the film as actors. We also have a partnership with Warner Brothers Discovery and they have a partnership with A24. There was a lot of reasons why I thought they collaboration would make sense, but the biggest reason is, Dallas Metroplex is Von Erich country, this is their territory. When I saw them, the first thing I said to Kevin Von Erich was, ‘Thank you for letting us do the show in your territory.’ It was really great working with Ross and Marshall these last few days, and they’re going to be back with us tomorrow. It’s been tremendous having them the whole week. I really liked getting them out there. I tried to set them up to succeed and they’re two for two. I wanted to give them opponents that were perfect opponents for them. I think they did great on Rampage and on ROH.”

On if he has any plans to use them again: “I would love to use them again in the future, not only exclusively in Dallas. They are tremendous, Ross and Marshall it was my first time working with them and they did a great job. Kevin is tremendous. It was something I wanted to do and I’m glad they reached out. When Sonjay called me and said, ‘would you have interest in the Von Erichs in Dallas,’ I said, ‘Yes, absolutely.'”

The Von Erichs defeated The Outrunners during the Final Battle pre-show. On last night’s Rampage, Ross and Marshall teamed with Orange Cassidy, beating the team of Daddy Magic, Cool Hand Ang, and Jake Hager. Their father, WWE Hall of Famer and wrestling legend Kevin Von Erich, also appeared on the show, helping his sons ward off the former Jericho Appreciation Society members with The Iron Claw after the match. The life story of Von Erich family is also depicted in the new drama, The Iron Claw, debuting in theaters next week.