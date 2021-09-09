Tony Khan Says He’s Talking With Lio Rush on an AEW Return

– As previously reported, Lio Rush was recently cleared to return to the ring after suffering an AC injury at AEW Double or Nothing 2021. At the time, Rush noted that he intended on retiring from wrestling after fulfilling his remaining commitments once he was healthy. However, AEW President Tony Khan on Twitter revealed that he’s been talking with Rush about making a potential return to AEW.

Tony Khan wrote, “I see a lot of tweets talking about Lio Rush today. Coincidentally, I’ve been talking to @TheLionelGreen a lot recently about returning to @AEW, and it feels like something that could happen in the near future.”

You can see Khan’s tweet on Rush below: