wrestling / News
Tony Khan Says He’s Talking With Lio Rush on an AEW Return
– As previously reported, Lio Rush was recently cleared to return to the ring after suffering an AC injury at AEW Double or Nothing 2021. At the time, Rush noted that he intended on retiring from wrestling after fulfilling his remaining commitments once he was healthy. However, AEW President Tony Khan on Twitter revealed that he’s been talking with Rush about making a potential return to AEW.
Tony Khan wrote, “I see a lot of tweets talking about Lio Rush today. Coincidentally, I’ve been talking to @TheLionelGreen a lot recently about returning to @AEW, and it feels like something that could happen in the near future.”
You can see Khan’s tweet on Rush below:
I see a lot of tweets talking about Lio Rush today. Coincidentally, I’ve been talking to @TheLionelGreen a lot recently about returning to @AEW, and it feels like something that could happen in the near future.
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) September 9, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Mick Foley Explains Why He Called Out WWE In Video Instead of Texting Vince McMahon
- Triple H Undergoes Heart Procedure After ‘Cardiac Event’, WWE Provides Health Update
- Tony Khan on AEW All Out Being ‘Two Years in the Making,’ Signing Bryan Danielson & Adam Cole
- Backstage Update on WWE Contract Expiration Dates, Heat on Officials Handling NXT Contracts