Lio Rush Cleared To Return Following AC Injury

Lio Rush is ready to return to the ring and fulfill his final commitments following his injury in May. Rush took to Twitter on Monday to announce that following three months of rehab after his injury at AEW Double or Nothing, he’s been cleared to return to the ring. He wrote:

“Every single day for the past 3 months I’ve been in rehab working harder than I ever have before. Happy to announce that today….I’ve been cleared.”

Rush announced following the injury at Double or Nothing that he was retiring and intended to fulfill his remaining commitments as soon as he was healthy.