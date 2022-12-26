Tony Khan Says Losing Cody Rhodes Had A ‘Major Impact’ On AEW

In an interview with Fightful, AEW CEO Tony Khan spoke about Cody Rhodes leaving AEW earlier this year and how it had a ‘major impact’ on the company. Rhodes returned to the WWE and had a feud with Seth Rollins before tearing his pectoral muscle. He is currently preparing for a return.

Khan said: “It was, certainly, whenever you lose a star the caliber of Cody Rhodes, it’s going to have a major impact on your company and affect a number of different departments and number of different things in terms of the presentation and the backstage. Personally, I really like Cody and I know Cody really well and he was so involved in so many different facets with the start of AEW and what we were. When he left, that was a major challenge. Going into Revolution, we had so many great stories and I think it helped us and helped keep us strong that people were so invested in what was happening in AEW at the time.“