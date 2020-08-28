wrestling / News

AEW News: Tony Khan Speaks to Fans Before Dynamite, Fans Given Medical Checks, Tay Conti Recruited by Dark Order

August 27, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Tony Khan AEW

– Tony Khan made an appearance in front of the limited crowd before tonight’s AEW Dynamite with instructions for them. You can see video of Khan telling the fans to promose to wear their masks and to stay in their respective groups, and not to swear during the show. AEW had a 10% capacity tonight, with social distancing and masks required.

– A fan at the event noted that temperature checks and social distancing was maintained while entering Daily’s Pace for the arena. AEW staff ensured that fans kept their masks on for the show:

– On tonight’s show, Tay Conti was offered a contract to join the Dark Order and ended up taking it:

