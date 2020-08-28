wrestling / News
AEW News: Tony Khan Speaks to Fans Before Dynamite, Fans Given Medical Checks, Tay Conti Recruited by Dark Order
– Tony Khan made an appearance in front of the limited crowd before tonight’s AEW Dynamite with instructions for them. You can see video of Khan telling the fans to promose to wear their masks and to stay in their respective groups, and not to swear during the show. AEW had a 10% capacity tonight, with social distancing and masks required.
– A fan at the event noted that temperature checks and social distancing was maintained while entering Daily’s Pace for the arena. AEW staff ensured that fans kept their masks on for the show:
Pods are separated where no group is within six feet of each other.
Plenty of staff around making sure everyone is masking on.
Honestly every fan I’ve seen has one on. They’re too excited about seeing live wrestling that they’re not risking.
– On tonight’s show, Tay Conti was offered a contract to join the Dark Order and ended up taking it:
