Tony Khan Names Sting’s Retirement Match As One Of His Favorite Moments In Wrestling

Tony Khan says that Sting’s retirement match is one of his favorite moments in wrestling history. Khan appeared on The Rich Eisen Show and named Sting’s final match, which took place at AEW Revolution, as one of the greatest things he’s seen in the industry. You can see some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On his favorite moment in AEW thus far: “Sting’s retirement was one of the greatest nights of my life, and one of the greatest things I’ve ever seen in wrestling. It was very fitting that Sting, in his retirement, teaming with Darby Allin versus The Young Bucks, very fitting that Sting’s retirement set the all-time live gate record in Greensboro, North Carolina, very fitting, by far shattered the record.”

On Revolution: “[It was] one of the greatest pay-per-views in the history of wrestling business, and a huge success for us. Massive pay-per-view numbers, one of our top three pay-per-views of all time. In the past year, we’ve done two of our top three pay-per-views of all time with AEW All In at Wembley, and of course Revolution 2024, and I think Revolution 2024 is probably the greatest event we’ve ever had in AEW.”