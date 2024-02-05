wrestling / News

Various News: Tony Khan Tweets About Rossy Ogawa’s STARDOM Exit, Stonecutter Wrestling PPVS on Amazon, Latest Being the Dark Order

February 5, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– As previously reported, Bushiroad has cancelled the contract of STARDOM founder Rossy Ogawa, claiming that he ‘poached many STARDOM wrestlers and staff.’ AEW CEO Tony Khan took to Twitter last night to celebrate the news, with GIFS that seemingly accuse Ogawa of being a mole. Khan did not provide additional context.

– Stonecutter Wresting has made several PPVs available on Amazon Prime Video, including Current Wrestling Stars – MJF – I’m Still Better Than You; Women’s Extreme Wrestling – Chick Hits; Extreme Legends – Steve Austin; Extreme Legends – Ric Flair; Women’s Extreme Wrestling – Street Battle; and Jon Moxley – The Switchblade.

– The latest Being the Dark Order is now online:

