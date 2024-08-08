Tony Khan Originally Wanted To Create Hologram Character Back in 2020

In an interview with Q101 (via Fightful), AEW CEO Tony Khan spoke about the recently-debuted Hologram character, which he wanted to create back in 2020. Hologram debuted on Collision several weeks ago and is currently 3-0.

Khan said: “Hologram’s a character I’ve really wanted to see in wrestling for a long time. It was a luchador I had envisioned a long time ago, and honestly, this is the person I wanted to play that role, to be that wrestler. He was a fantastic young talent. I saw him at PWG, and he was 18 years old, and we brought him, when he was a teenager, to Wednesday Night Dynamite, almost five years ago, about four-and-a-half years ago, right after the original Revolution in Chicago. Literally, less than two weeks later, everything was shutting down, it was a crazy time in the world. We had brought him in, I was looking to make him Hologram then, and the world kind of went crazy, and he was locked down in Mexico for a long time. It was a long time before he made it back to America, and then I thought eventually, as things opened up, I really wanted to get Hologram in AEW. It’s been tremendous, it was great having Hologram team with Mistico last Saturday.“