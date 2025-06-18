Tony Khan Says WBD Split Won’t Affect AEW’s Business

Tony Khan has addressed Warner Bros. Discovery’s announced split, noting that the move won’t affect AEW. As previously reported, WBD announced last week that it would make the long-rumored move of splitting into two separate companies, one focused on streaming & studios and another focused on their global networks business. WBD is AEW’s broadcast partner and Khan was asked about the matter in an interview with Yahoo! Finance at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, where he said it would not be affecting AEW’s business matters.

“We have great relationships with everybody at the top, both on global networks and streaming and studios,” Khan said. “Mr. Zaslav [CEO David Zaslav] himself put our deal together. Gunnar [CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels], who will be running global networks, also was very involved in our deal.”

AEW and WBD signed a multi-year deal, with $185 million annually, for the promotion’s media rights with Dynamite & Collision airing on TBS and TNT respectively, while also simulcasting on Max in the US.