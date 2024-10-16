Tony Schiavone Says Bryan Danielson is the Greatest of All Time

In the latest episode of What Happened When (via Fightful), Tony Schiavone spoke about the end of Bryan Danielson’s full time wrestling career and called him the greatest of all time. Danielson is believed to be done with a full-time career after last Saturday’s WrestleDream, where he lost to Jon Moxley.

Schiavone said: “The only thing I think about right now is how lucky…I’ve talked to you about this, about me feeling lucky, about feeling lucky…I feel very fortunate to have been there for Bryan Danielson’s probably his last match because he’s gotta get healthy. To me, am I wrong to say he’s the best of all time? Is a man like me, who has watched Ric Flair, who has seen Shawn Michaels, wrong to say that Bryan Danielson’s the best of all time? Yes [he’s the number one of all time], for me.“