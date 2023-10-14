– During the latest edition of his What Happened When podcast, Tony Schiavone recalled the late “Mr. Perfect” Curt Hennig signing with WCW in 1997. Schiavone stated the following (via WrestlingInc.com):

“There was a lot of chatter of how big a star he was and how he would be so good for this company. It was pretty much … I don’t know with the boys as much, but I think with … people of us in the front office who followed wrestling, we were pretty excited about him coming over. He was a major star, we thought, and would really help us out a great deal. So we all thought that it be a big win for us.”