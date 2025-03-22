On the latest episode of the What Happened When with Tony Schiavone, the AEW broadcaster discussed Lex Luger going into the WWE Hall of Fame, Jim Cornette and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On Lex Luger going into the WWE Hall of Fame: “Good for Lex. The WWE Hall of Fame is kind of like the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, in that there’s a lot of people that should have been in there earlier that got into there later. And — like for instance, one of my favorite bands of all time, Kiss. They didn’t get in for a long, long, long, long time. And neither did The Cars, and neither did Chicago really. Some some of my favorite bands. And that’s the same thing with Lex. Lex probably should have been in a lot sooner. And of course, that’s just the way those Hall of Fames are, right? I mean, everybody says, ‘Well, they should have been in sooner.’ But I’m glad he’s in.”

On why Jim Cornette isn’t in the WWE Hall of Fame: “Why is he not in there now? I think that’s silly. He should be in there.”

