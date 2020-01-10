wrestling / News
Various News: Tony Schiavone Unlikely For Next Week’s Dynamite, New T-Shirt for Kabuki Warriors, ROH Returning To Atlanta Tomorrow
January 10, 2020
– It seems as though Tony Schiavone will not be featured on next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, as the Georgia Bulldogs have a game and he is their radio network producer. The last time Tony missed Dynamite, Tazz was brought in as a substitute.
– WWE Shop has a new “War Paint” shirt for the Kabuki Warriors.
– ROH will return to Atlanta tomorrow at Center Stage, with the showing airing live for HonorClub subscribers. Here is the card:
*ROH Champion PCO vs. Rush.
*ROH Six Man Tag Team Champions Villain Enterprises vs. Flamita & Bandido & Rey Horus
*Briscoes vs. Lifeblood vs. Jeff Cobb & Dan Maff.
*ROH TV Champion Dragon Lee vs. Andrew Everett.
*Josh Woods vs. Jonathan Gresham.
*The Allure vs. Sumie Sakai & Nicole Savoy.
*Danhausen in action.
