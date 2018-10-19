wrestling / News
Over the Top Wrestling’s 4th Anniversary Show Available For Streaming
Over the Top Wrestling’s 4th Anniversary show from the National Stadium in Dublin is available for streaming here. The card includes:
*OTT World Championship: WALTER vs Will Ospreay
*Minoru Suzuki vs Timothy Thatcher
*Tomohiro Ishii vs KUSHIDA
*Tetsuya Naito, SANADA & EVIL vs Shane Strickland, Bandido & Flamita
*Hirooki Goto & Sean Guinness vs Satoshi Kojima & Michael May
*OTT Tag Team Championship: The Kings of the North vs More Than Hype
*OTT Gender Neutral Championship: LJ Cleary vs Rocky Romero vs Mr Juicy vs Paddy M vs Raven Creed
*Scotty Davis vs Mark Davis
*The Angel Cruzers & Jimmy Havoc vs The Gymnasties.