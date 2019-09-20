Torrie Wilson Gets Married

– Congratulations to WWE Hall of Famer Torrie Wilson, who is a married woman as of Thursday. Torrie posted to Instagram announcing that she got married to Revolution Gold founder and CEO Justin Tipper. You can see the post with wedding pics below. This is Wilson’s second marriage; she was married to Billy Kidman from 2003 through 2008.

A host of WWE stars commented on the post, including the following:

Peyton Royce: “Congratulations!!!”

Kayla Braxton: “Awwww congrats!! You look beautiful!”

Sasha Banks: “You look beautiful, congratulations”

Dana Brooks: “You look so happy and so beautiful!! Congrats on this beautiful day”

Stacy Keibler: “I am so so so happy for you!!!! You deserve all the happiness in the world ?? I love you and @justintuppernyc and I’m so excited for the best chapter of your life to begin!!! Congrats guys.”