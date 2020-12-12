Total Bellas Rating Hits Series Low, Miz & Mrs. Drops

The ratings for Total Bellas and Miz & Mrs. both fell this week, with the former hitting a series low. Thursday night’s Total Bellas came in at a 0.08 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 219,000 viewers. Those numbers are down 43% and 27% from last week’s 0.14 demo rating and 299,000 viewers. Those set new lows for the show, going under the previous low of a 0.12 and 257,000 viewers from November 19th.

Meanwhile, Miz & Mrs. tied its series low rating with a 0.12 demo rating and 444,000 viewers. Those were down 14% and 12% from last week’s 0.14 demo rating and 503,000 viewers. The demo rating was even with the 0.12 demo rating from November 26th but was up against that episode’s 380,000 viewers.

Miz & Mrs. ranked #65 among cable originals for the night per Showbuzz Daily, with Total Bellas coming in at #106.