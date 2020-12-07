Miz & Mrs., Total Bellas Ratings Rebound From Series Lows

Both Miz & Mrs. and Total Bellas saw their numbers bounce slightly back after hitting series lows in their last airings. Miz & Mrs. scored a 0.13 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic on Thursday night and 503,000 viewers, up a 17% and 32% respectively from the Thanksgiving episode’s 0.12 demo rating and 380,000 viewers. The demo rating was the best since the midseason premiere on November 12th scored a 0.17, while the audience was actually the best of season two.

Meanwhile, Total Bellas brought in a 0.14 demo rating as well, and 299,000 viewers. Those numbers were up 17% and 16% from the 0.12 and 257,000 from two weeks ago; E! skipped Thanksgiving for the series. While they are rebounds, they are still the second-lowest numbers in both metrics in the show’s history.

Miz & Mrs. ranked #47 for the night among cable originals, while Total Bellas ranked #48 per Showbuzz Daily.