Miz & Mrs. Rating, Viewership Down For Thanksgiving Episode

Showbuzz Daily has the ratings for the Thanksgiving edition of Miz & Mrs., which drew 380,000 total viewers on the USA Network. That was down from the 412,000 viewers for last week’s edition of the show.

Miz & Mrs. had a 0.12 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, which was down from the 0.13 rating for the previous episode. The show ranked No. 41 for the night in overall viewership.

The Hallmark Channel led the way on cable both in total viewership with 3.112 million viewers and in the key demo with a 0.41 rating.

There was no episode of Total Bellas on Thanksgiving, but the show will return with a new episode this Thursday.