Total Divas Draws Best Viewership Since Season Premiere

According to Showbuzz Daily, Wednesday’s episode of Total Divas drew 412,000 viewers, which is up 6.5% from last week’s episode, which drew 387,000 viewers, and the best viewership since the season 8 premiere episode. Here is a breakdown of the season (via Wrestling Inc)…

* Episode 1: 454,000 viewers

* Episode 2: 390,000 viewers

* Episode 3: 367,000 viewers

* Episode 4: 380,000 viewers

* Episode 5: 340,000 viewers

* Episode 6: 390,000 viewers

* Episode 7: 385,000 viewers

* Episode 8: 387,000 viewers

* Episode 9: 412,000 viewers

* Season 7 Average: 582,583 viewers per episode

* Season 8 Average so far: 389,100 viewers per episode