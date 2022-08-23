Toxic Attraction Reportedly Scheduled for WWE Raw This Week Before Gigi Dolin’s Injury

– As previously reported, Toxic Attraction was forced to withdraw from the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament after Gigi Dolin suffered an injury. During today’s edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported that Toxic Attraction (Dolin and Jacy Jayne) were originally booked to appear on last night’s Raw. However, Dolin’s injury caused some last-minute changes.

During last week’s SmackDown, the former NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions beat the team of Natalya and Sonya Deville to advance in the tournament before Dolin’s injury caused the team to withdraw. Meltzer also noted on today’s show that Dolin is out after suffering a concussion.

There will now be a Second Chance Fatal 4-Way Tag Team Match this week on SmackDown to determine who will replace Toxic Attraction in the tournament. The match will feature Nikki A.S.H & Doudrop vs. Tamina & Dana Brooke vs. Xia Li & Shotzi vs. Natalya & Sonya Deville.