Traci Brooks On Her Return At Impact Slammiversary, How She’s Feeling After

Traci Brooks made her return at Impact Slammiversary to corner her husband Frankie Kazarian, and she recently talked about coming back after 11 years. The former Impact star spoke about the return on GAW TV, and you can check out some highlights below (courtesy of Fightful):

On getting physical during the match: “It was old school. We did what we could do. I’ve been out of wrestling for almost 11 years. It wasn’t like we went in there and put on a five-star wrestling match. We went in there and did what I could. I was there to kick her ass and pull her hair and get her the hell away from my husband. It was an old school cat fight. We haven’t seen it in so long, so that was kind of cool. I’m very sore. Very sore. [laughs]”

On why she decided to return: “My husband asked me if I wanted to come and do this. There were two reasons. One, I always tell my son, ‘the only regrets you make in life are the opportunities you don’t take.’ I couldn’t say no because of him. Sometimes, people are hesitant to do stuff. He asked me, when the package aired where Frankie was like, ‘I’m bringing back the original Knockout,’ his face was [shocked]. ‘Mom!’ He was so excited. ‘Are you scared?’ ‘Yeah, I’m scared, but I’m going to do it. I’m doing it for you,’ and I did it for my girlfriend Tracy, she passed away almost a year ago. I live life for her.”