Tragos/Thesz Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame Postpones This Year’s Ceremony To 2021

The National Wrestling Hall of Fame Dan Gable Museum announced on Wednesday that, due to health risks associated with COVID-19, it has rescheduled the George Tragos/Lou Thesz Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame weekend from July 23-25, 2020 to July 15-17, 2021.

“We are disappointed, but the safety and health of our honorees and attendees is of the utmost importance to us and we believe that this is the best decision to ensure that we do not put anyone at risk,” said Jim Miller, Director of the Dan Gable Museum. “We will honor our Class of 2020 in 2021 and are also going to add a few special guests. Our goal is to take advantage of the extra time to make the 2021 event the biggest in our history.”

Individuals who have already purchased All-Access passes may have it moved to 2021 or may request a refund by emailing [email protected] or calling (319) 233-0745.

Hall of Fame honorees already announced are: Adnan Alkaissy and Earl Wampler, George Tragos/Lou Thesz Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame inductees; Mark Henry, Frank Gotch Award; Ken Shamrock, George Tragos Award; and Trish Stratus, first female recipient of the Lou Thesz Award.